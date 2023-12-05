Campbell logged nine total tackles (four solo), including two tackles for loss in Sunday's 33-28 win over the Saints.

Campbell tied his season-high in tackles during Sunday's contest, and his nine stops were also enough to tie Derrick Barnes for the Lions' leading tackler. The 2023 first-round pick has had a solid rookie season, but he's been a little inconsistent thus far, recording four or less tackles in six of the team's 12 games. Look for Campbell to continue learning and improving down the stretch for Detroit's defense.