Campbell (ribs) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Campbell was limited Wednesday but appears fine for Sunday night's Week 18 clash against the Vikings after playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps last Monday night against the 49ers. Campbell has appeared in all 16 games this season, logging 125 tackles (67 solo), including five TFLs and 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble. He's played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in six straight contests.