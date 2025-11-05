default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Campbell recorded nine tackles (six solo), including one sack and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

After breaking out in 2024, Campbell is taking another step forward this season. He has at least eight tackles in every game and has one sack in each of his last three contests. Campbell should continue to play nearly every defensive snap for Detroit and is one of the best linebackers for IDP leagues.

More News