Campbell finished Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Eagles with 15 tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss.

Campbell played all 72 defensive snaps during Sunday's loss and led both teams with a career-best 15 tackles, 11 of which came in the second half. The third-year linebacker has posted double-digit stops in four regular-season games, and his 97 combined tackles (through 10 contests) is fourth most in the NFL.