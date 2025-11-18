Lions' Jack Campbell: Career-high 15 tackles in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell finished Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Eagles with 15 tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss.
Campbell played all 72 defensive snaps during Sunday's loss and led both teams with a career-best 15 tackles, 11 of which came in the second half. The third-year linebacker has posted double-digit stops in four regular-season games, and his 97 combined tackles (through 10 contests) is fourth most in the NFL.
