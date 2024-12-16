Campbell recorded 11 total tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills.
Campbell remained rather active in Week 15, reaching double-digit tackles for the first time since Week 9 versus the Packers. The linebacker has now reached at least eight takedowns in six of the last eight contests. Campbell is up to 109 total tackles (59 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble and three passes defensed over 14 games in 2024.
