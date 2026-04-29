The Lions declined Campbell's fifth-year option Tuesday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Campbell is coming off the most productive season of his career, logging 176 tackles (89 solo), including 5.0 sacks, but that seemingly wasn't enough to convince Detroit to exercise his option. The 25-year-old will now play out the final year of his rookie deal during the 2026 campaign and look to earn a contract extension.