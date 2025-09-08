Campbell logged nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 27-13 loss to Green Bay.

Campbell was one of five Lions players to play all 48 defensive snaps, and he was all over the field with a team-high nine tackles, which was tied with Javon Bullard and Quay Walker for second most in the game behind Edgerrin Cooper (12). Campbell has logged at least six tackles in each of his last six regular-season games, dating back to Week 14 of the 2024 campaign.