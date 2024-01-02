Campbell recorded five tackles (two solo) in Saturday's 20-19 loss at Dallas.
Campbell's production was fine in Week 17, but it could be read as somewhat concerning that he was again third in snaps (39) among Lions linebackers behind Derrick Barnes (43) and Alex Anzalone (62). Detroit's matchup versus the Vikings in Week 18 does not play to Campbell's strength in defending against the run.
