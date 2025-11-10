Campbell recorded five total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-22 win over Washington.

Campbell wasn't as busy as usual with Detroit separating from the Commanders down the stretch, securing a season-low five stops. The linebacker had registered at least eight tackles in every game prior entering Week 10. On the year, Campbell has produced 78 total tackles (43 solo), including 4.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over nine contests.