Campbell recorded 11 total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 34-27 overtime win over the Giants.

Campbell led Detroit's defense in total tackles Sunday and has now recorded double-digit stops in four of the team's last eight games. Through 11 appearances this season, the 2023 first-round pick has tallied 108 total tackles (third-most in the NFL), including 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's premier inside linebackers and a viable IDP choice in the Week 13 matchup against the Packers.