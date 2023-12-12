Campbell logged 10 tackles (six solo) in Detroit's 28-13 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Campbell had a productive performance once again despite the loss as he led the Lions in tackles. This also served as the first time the rookie first-round pick has tallied double-digit tackles in his career, and he now has 70 total (41 solo) on the season.
