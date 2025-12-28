Campbell posted six tackles (two solo) during the Lions' 23-10 loss to the Lions on Thursday.

Campbell played every single defensive snap and finished tied with Aidan Hutchinson as the Lions' second-leading tacklers behind Daniel Thomas (seven). Campbell's six stops were a season low and broke a three-game streak of 10-plus tackles, but it's still been a productive campaign for the third-year pro out of Iowa. He has accumulated 165 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, which is second most in the NFL behind Jordyn Brooks (169).