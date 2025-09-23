Campbell registered eight tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble Monday in a 38-30 Week 3 win over Baltimore.

Campbell's sack was a big one -- he brought down Lamar Jackson on a 4th-and-2 play late in the second quarter, causing the Ravens to turn the ball over on downs. The third-year linebacker also led the Lions in stops and has now tallied 26 tackles through three weeks. Campbell is coming off a 2024 campaign during which he notched 131 stops over 17 regular-season games.