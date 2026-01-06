Lions' Jack Campbell: Monster production in third year
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell recorded 176 total tackles (89 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 contests during the regular season.
Campbell found a way to take another step up in his third campaign in Detroit, setting new career high totals in tackles, sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. The linebacker finished second in the NFL in total tackles only behind Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (183). Campbell will be entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2026.
More News
-
Lions' Jack Campbell: Logs six tackles vs. Minnesota•
-
Lions' Jack Campbell: Season-high 16 tackles in loss•
-
Lions' Jack Campbell: Paces team in tackles in loss•
-
Lions' Jack Campbell: Another big game•
-
Lions' Jack Campbell: Tallies nine tackles Thursday•
-
Lions' Jack Campbell: Logs 11 stops vs. Giants•