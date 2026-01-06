Campbell recorded 176 total tackles (89 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 contests during the regular season.

Campbell found a way to take another step up in his third campaign in Detroit, setting new career high totals in tackles, sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. The linebacker finished second in the NFL in total tackles only behind Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (183). Campbell will be entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2026.