Campbell recorded nine total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 24-6 win over Indianapolis.

Campbell led the team in takedowns, registering at least nine tackles for the fourth time in the last five games. With Alex Anzalone (forearm) on injured reserve until late December, Campbell will continue to operate as Detroit's unquestioned top option at middle linebacker for the foreseeable future. On the season, Campbell has compiled 87 total tackles (45 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble and a pass defensed over 11 contests.