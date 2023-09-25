Campbell tallied six tackles (three solo), including a sack, against the Falcons in a Week 3 win Sunday.

Campbell saw his most playing time as a pro, logging 57 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps in the contest. He finished with six total tackles for the second straight game and picked up his first NFL sack when he brought down Desmond Ridder on the final play of the first half. The No. 18 pick in this year's draft appears to already be growing into a significant role in the Lions' defensive scheme.