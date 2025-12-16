Campbell compiled 14 total tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Campbell was able to pace the team in tackles, recording a season-high 10 solo stops while reaching at least 11 total takedowns for the fourth time in five games. The middle linebacker has now registered a career-high 143 total tackles (77 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 14 contests so far this year.