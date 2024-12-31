Campbell recorded nine total tackles (four solo) in Monday night's 40-34 win over San Francisco.

Campbell was once again atop the stat sheet for Detroit, leading the team with nine takedowns in the victory. The linebacker has now registered at least nine tackles in six games this year, all of which have come in the Lions' last nine contests. On the season, Campbell has now compiled a team-high 125 total tackles (67 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble and five passes defensed over 16 games.