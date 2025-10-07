Lions' Jack Campbell: Productive in Week 5 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell tallied 11 tackles (three solo) and forced a fumble Sunday in a 37-24 win over Cincinnati.
Campbell led the Lions in stops and hit the double-digit mark for the third time through five weeks. The third-year linebacker forced a fumble on an assisted tackle during the third quarter, though the Bengals were able to recover. Through five games, Campbell has accumulated 48 stops, tied for fourth-most in the NFL entering the Monday night slate.
