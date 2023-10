Campbell recorded seven tackles (three solo) in the Lions' Week 6 win over the Bucs Sunday.

The 18th overall pick in this year's Draft, Campbell made his second start of the season versus Tampa Bay, and his seven tackles marked a new season-high. On the year, Campbell has 26 tackles (16 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup on just 47 percent of the defensive snaps.