Campbell recorded 16 tackles (seven solo), two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in Detroit's loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The 16 tackles marked a new career-high for the third-year linebacker, who has logged double-digit tackles in three straight contests and five of his last six appearances. Through 15 games this season, all starts, Campbell has piled up a career-best 159 tackles (83 solo), including 5.0 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on 99 percent of the defensive snaps.

