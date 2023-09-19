Campbell recorded six tackles during Sunday's 37-31 loss to Seattle.

Campbell came off the bench as Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and James Houston (ankle) started at linebacker. He did well production-wise despite playing just a third of the defensive snaps, as five of his tackles came on defense opposed to special teams, where he has logged over half of the snaps in each game so far. There was a stretch in the third quarter when Campbell was involved on three consecutive tackles, and he later made back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter on short gains to Seattle's top two draft picks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet. With Houston set to miss multiple weeks due to a fractured ankle, Campbell could be in store for a boost in playing time sooner than later.