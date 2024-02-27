Campbell recorded 95 tackles, two sacks and one pass defended over 17 games in 2023.

Campbell seemed ticketed for a starting job alongside Alex Anzalone after Detroit spent a first-round pick on the off-ball linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft. While 2021 fourth-rounder Derrick Barnes opened the year in the starting lineup, both Campbell and Barnes ended the season having logged around 60 percent of the defensive snaps, and Campbell joined Anzalone in the starting lineup for 11 of the final 12 games while Barnes only started eight of those contests (while missing one game to injury). Thanks in part to a larger role on special teams, Campbell ultimately averaged half of a tackle more per game than Barnes along with one more sack and a pass breakup. With plenty of room to grow from a playing-time standpoint combined with Barnes entering the final year of his contract, the 23-year-old Campbell is a strong bet to be in Detroit's long-term plans and is a realistic candidate to have a bigger role entering his second season in the league.