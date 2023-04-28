The Lions selected Campbell in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 18th overall.

Campbell is a big (6-foot-5, 249 pounds) linebacker with excellent testing athleticism (4.65-second 40, 128-inch broad jump, 6.74-second three-cone drill), and he was a three-down player in a suffocating Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes' run defenses are always good, though, and Campbell failed to produce the way you would expect of someone with his athleticism. More specifically, Campbell was allergic to the backfield, making just 5.5 tackles for loss out of 128 total tackles last year. Six Iowa defenders logged more tackles for loss than Campbell did in 2023. By selecting Campbell this high the Lions are almost compelled to give him a three-down role as a rookie, and with that Campbell would be on the IDP radar in most formats.