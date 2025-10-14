Lions' Jack Campbell: Takes down Mahomes in Week 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell recorded eight tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Campbell finished second on Detroit in stops behind Alex Anzalone (12). Campbell also notched his second sack of the campaign when he brought down Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. Through six games, Campbell has recorded 56 tackles.
