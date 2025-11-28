default-cbs-image
Campbell recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Detroit's loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Campbell finished third on the team in tackles and has now racked up at least eight stops in all 11 of his appearances this season. The 25-year-old will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing during the team's Week 14 matchup against the Cowboys.

