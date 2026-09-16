Campbell posted seven tackles (five solo) during the Lions' 31-30 overtime win over the Saints on Sunday.

Campbell was the only Lions player to play all 90 defensive snaps during Sunday's OT win, and he finished tied for the second-most tackles on the team behind D.J. Reed (10, foot). Campbell entered 2026 on the heels of a career year in 2025, when he tallied 176 tackles (89 solo), including 5.0 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games. The fourth-year linebacker inked a four-year, $81 million contract extension with the Lions in May, ensuring that the Iowa product will be a key piece to defense for years to come.