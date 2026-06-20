Lions' Jackson Meeks: Converts to tight end

Meeks has converted from wide receiver to tight end during spring practices, John Maakaron of SI reports.

Meeks inked a reserve/future contract with the Lions in January after spending the entire 2025 season on the team's practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster twice last year but didn't record any stats, playing five snaps on offense and 23 snaps on special teams. In order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, Meeks will need to display impressive development at his new position, particularly as a blocker.