Lions' Jackson Meeks: Elevated by Detroit for Week 11
The Lions elevated Meeks from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
The elevation of Meeks gives the Lions additional depth at wide receiver in case rookie third-rounder Isaac TeSlaa (oblique) is unable to play against the Eagles on Sunday. It's Meeks' second elevation of the season, and during his first appearance against the Browns in Week 4 he played 13 snaps (four on offense, nine on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise.