The Lions elevated Meeks from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The elevation of Meeks gives the Lions additional depth at wide receiver in case rookie third-rounder Isaac TeSlaa (oblique) is unable to play against the Eagles on Sunday. It's Meeks' second elevation of the season, and during his first appearance against the Browns in Week 4 he played 13 snaps (four on offense, nine on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise.