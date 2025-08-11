Meeks caught three of four targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 17-10 preseason win over the Falcons.

Meeks made the most of his opportunity against Atlanta, leading the team in catches and receiving yards. The wide receiver was able to connect with Kyle Allen on a home run play in the second quarter, reeling in a 68-yard catch. Additionally, he secured a one-yard touchdown catch from Allen in the third quarter, putting Detroit out in front 17-10. Meeks will look to build off of his impressive performance in the team's next game Saturday versus the Dolphins.