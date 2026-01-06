The Lions signed Meeks to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Meeks spent the entirety of the 2025 season with Detroit's practice squad, earning a pair of elevations to the active roster. The wide receiver didn't record any stats while playing five snaps on offense and 23 snaps with the special-teams unit in those contests. Meeks will now have an opportunity to train with the Lions in the offseason, and he'll attempt to crack their initial 53-man roster next year.