Lions' Jacob Saylors: All set for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saylors (back) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Eagles.
Saylors will make his return to action after missing the team's win over Washington in Week 10 due to a back injury. The running back will likely be plugged back in as the Lions' primary kickoff returner against Philadelphia.
