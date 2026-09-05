Saylors earned the trust of coaching staff during training camp and could see consistent playing time on both offense and special teams this season, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Saylors had a strong training camp, and across three preseason games he logged 31 carries for 187 yards while catching five passes (on nine targets) for 40 yards. With Isiah Pacheco (back) on injured reserve with no clear return timeline, Saylors is poised to operate in an elevated role in the offense behind Jahmyr Gibbs, with 2024 fourth-rounder Sione Vaki also in the mix for backfield touches.