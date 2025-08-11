Saylors turned nine carries into 35 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Friday's 17-10 preseason win over Atlanta.

Saylors saw the most touches out of the backfield in the Lions' second preseason contest, producing 3.9 yards per carry. The 24-year-old was also able to flex his pass-catching ability in the contest, notching a pair of receptions, which was tied for the second most on the team. Saylors impressed enough to stick around for another week as he continues to battle for a spot on Detroit's 53-man roster.