Saylors (back) was limited on Monday's estimated practice report.

Saylors has been dealing with a back issue for most of November. He's logged a total of six offensive snaps all season but is a fixture on special teams for the Lions. Saylors has returned 26 kickoffs for 699 scoreless yards while producing six tackles (four solo).

