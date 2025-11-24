Lions' Jacob Saylors: Limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saylors (back) was limited on Monday's estimated practice report.
Saylors has been dealing with a back issue for most of November. He's logged a total of six offensive snaps all season but is a fixture on special teams for the Lions. Saylors has returned 26 kickoffs for 699 scoreless yards while producing six tackles (four solo).
