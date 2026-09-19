Saylors logged one tackle on kick coverage and recorded two kickoff returns for 58 yards during Thursday night's 41-31 loss to the Bills.

Saylors did not play a single offensive snap in the contest, logging all 18 reps on special teams. Jahmyr Gibbs consumed almost all of the rushing work for the Lions, leaving Sione Vaki with just 11 offensive snaps and one carry to Saylors' none. Saylors is likely to remain relegated to special-teams work for the foreseeable future, and the third-year player may lose his roster spot once Isiah Pacheco (back) returns from injured reserve.