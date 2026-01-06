The Lions signed Saylors to a one-year contract Monday.

Saylors initially opened the regular season on the Lions' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he initially caught on ahead of Week 1 due to a hamstring injury to Sione Vaki. Saylors managed to stick around on the active roster for the entire 2025 season, primarily serving on special teams and leading the Lions with 897 yards on 33 kickoff returns while adding two carries for 11 yards across 16 games. Jahymr Gibbs and David Montgomery figure to man the Lions' backfield for the foreseeable future, but Saylors will be with Detroit during offseason activities and look to show the coaching staff enough progress to earn a larger role for himself in 2026.