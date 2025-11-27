Saylors (back) is active for Thursday's Week 13 matchup versus the Packers.

Saylors has been managing a back issue for most of November, and it caused him to sit out Week 10 against Washington. However, he's been able to play each of the past two weeks, and he's continued to work as the lead kick returner for the Lions. That will likely be Saylors' primary role again Thursday, as he has logged just seven offensive snaps through 10 games this year.