Saylors (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

A back injury prevented Saylors from playing against the Commanders in Week 10. He was limited in all three practices during Week 10 prep, which gives him a chance to suit up in Sunday's road game in Philadelphia. The Lions could be thin in the backfield behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, as Sione Vaki is also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.