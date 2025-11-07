Saylors (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

A back issue prevented Saylors from participating in the final two practices of Week 10 prep, and the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's road contest. Craig Reynolds (hamstring) is currently listed as questionable, and if he were to join Saylors on the Lions' inactive list, then Sione Vaki would serve as the Lions' RB3 behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Saylors' next opportunity to suit up is Week 11 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16.