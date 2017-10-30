Lions' Jacquies Smith: Rejoins Lions
Smith signed a contract with the Lions on Monday.
Smith was let go by the Lions on Saturday to open up a roster spot for Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but rejoins the team with guard Tim Lelito (thigh) headed to injured reserve. The 27-year-old should serve as defensive line depth and could also play a role on special teams.
