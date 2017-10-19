Lions' Jacquies Smith: Signs with Lions
Smith signed with the Lions on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After being let go by the Bucs two weeks ago, Smith has found his new home. He hasn't played significant snaps since he logged 546 defensive snaps in 2015, though, and he likely will be used sparingly in Detroit as well.
