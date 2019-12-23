Play

Tavai (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The rookie second-rounder finishes the contest with three solo tackles. It's unsettled whether this injury could keep him out of the season finale against the Packers, but we'll have a better grasp on his status when practices start Wednesday.

