Tavai produced 58 tackles and two forced fumbles over 16 games in 2020.
Despite staying relatively healthy most of the year, Tavai massively failed to take advantage of the opportunity left behind by Jarrad Davis, a 2018 first-round pick whose passing-game limitations rendered him a role player in 2020. Tavai, a 2019 second-rounder (but arguable reach), has all but certainly proved to be even less effective in pass coverage while given every chance to assert himself as Detroit's middle linebacker of the future this season. While there's a chance that the sinking ship that was Detroit's defense in 2020 -- the Lions gave up franchise-worst marks in points (519) and yards allowed (6,978) -- simply brought Tavai down with it, the apparent lack of speed in the Hawaii product harbors concern that Tavai might not be an every-down linebacker in the NFL.