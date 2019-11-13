Tavai recorded three solo tackles and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

The rookie second-rounder did not start but still received a sizable 38 defensive snaps, third to only Jarrad Davis (44) and Christian Jones (41). Tavai's numbers were not eye-popping against the Bears, but it is clear by his snap count that he is becoming more involved in Detroit's defensive scheme. The Lions' linebackers will face a major test in Week 11 against the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott.