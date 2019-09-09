Lions' Jahlani Tavai: Gets spot start at MLB
Tavai registered three tackles and a sack during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Tavai got the start at middle linebacker in the place of Jarrad Davis (ankle), but he made plenty of rookie mistakes along the way and didn't even approach the 6.3 tackles per game Davis averaged in the role last year. While it might be safer to prioritize the other starting linebackers as long as Davis remains sidelined, neither Devon Kennard or Christian Jones figure have the tackle upside of a 4-3 middle linebacker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...