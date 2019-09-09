Tavai registered three tackles and a sack during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

Tavai got the start at middle linebacker in the place of Jarrad Davis (ankle), but he made plenty of rookie mistakes along the way and didn't even approach the 6.3 tackles per game Davis averaged in the role last year. While it might be safer to prioritize the other starting linebackers as long as Davis remains sidelined, neither Devon Kennard or Christian Jones figure have the tackle upside of a 4-3 middle linebacker.

