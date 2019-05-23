Tavai (shoulder) is operating as a middle linebacker during the first week of OTAs, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Showing no signs of the pre-draft shoulder surgery he underwent this spring, Tavai has essentially been operating as the backup to Jarrad Davis off the bat -- instead of at one of the outside linebacker spots next to him. The Lions likely didn't spend a second-round pick on the Hawaii product without bigger plans, though, so it could only be a matter of time until Tavai earns a regular role with the first-teamers. Such a situation would likely come at the expense of Christian Jones and Jalen Reeves-Maybin rather than Devon Kennard, who's entering the second season of a lucrative three-year, $17.5 million pact that the former Giant signed last offseason.