Lions' Jahlani Tavai: Initially operating at MLB
Tavai (shoulder) is operating as a middle linebacker during the first week of OTAs, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Showing no signs of the pre-draft shoulder surgery he underwent this spring, Tavai has essentially been operating as the backup to Jarrad Davis off the bat -- instead of at one of the outside linebacker spots next to him. The Lions likely didn't spend a second-round pick on the Hawaii product without bigger plans, though, so it could only be a matter of time until Tavai earns a regular role with the first-teamers. Such a situation would likely come at the expense of Christian Jones and Jalen Reeves-Maybin rather than Devon Kennard, who's entering the second season of a lucrative three-year, $17.5 million pact that the former Giant signed last offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....