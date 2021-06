Tavai lost significant weight this offseason at the request of the Lions' new coaching staff, John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated reports.

Tavai reported to offseason practices 17 pounds lighter than his playing weight from 2020. This should help someone who has significantly struggled in pass coverage since being drafted in the second round back in 2019. With a solid training camp, Tavai could ultimately carve out a starting inside linebacker role next to Jamie Collins.