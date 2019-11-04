Tavai put up 10 tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Tavai (48 defensive snaps) saw a lot of action as the fourth linebacker behind Jarrad Davis (65), Devon Kennard (63) and Christian Jones (54). Especially after trading strong safety Quandre Diggs, the Lions should have plenty of snaps to give Tavai down the stretch of the season and his role could expand if injuries strike any of the players above him on the depth chart.