Tavai (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. As long as Tavai is out, Jason Cabinda would be in line to see an uptick in snaps at the middle linebacker position.

